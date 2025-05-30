State of Wyoming Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Spire Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Spire’s payout ratio is 77.34%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

