Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,833,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,767,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,539,000 after acquiring an additional 522,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.0%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.