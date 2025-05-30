Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 382,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 195,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 67,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

