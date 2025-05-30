Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,933,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 374,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

