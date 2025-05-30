Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,150.52. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock worth $823,687. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

