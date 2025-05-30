Tidal Investments LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $597,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

