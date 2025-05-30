Tidal Investments LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 305,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 172,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.49 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

