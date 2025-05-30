Tidal Investments LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

