Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,639 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

