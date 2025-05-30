Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 327,754 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

