Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 802.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tronox alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $5.09 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $807.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.