Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 16,500 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,447 shares of company stock worth $5,539,950 in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

