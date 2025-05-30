Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 77,200 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.