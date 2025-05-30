Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.