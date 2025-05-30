Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 108,600 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,382,176 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,848,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.60 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

