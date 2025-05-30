Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 78,800 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,123.55. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

