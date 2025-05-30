Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 20,600 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $289,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,518,179.37. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

