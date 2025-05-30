Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

