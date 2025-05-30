Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 689,979 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $74.17 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

