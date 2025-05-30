Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.41% of McEwen Mining worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 438,088 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $436.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

