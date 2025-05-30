Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,778 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

