Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $143,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,375.11. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,097.80. The trade was a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $490.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

