Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spire alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Spire by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 106,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Up 1.3%

SR stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SR

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.