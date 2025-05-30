Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 661,413 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 135,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 162,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

