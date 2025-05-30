Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.63 Million Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.82. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.