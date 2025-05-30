Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 796.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.46.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

