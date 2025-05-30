Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $165.06 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

