Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Nabors Industries worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:NBR opened at $26.45 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $415.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The business had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.