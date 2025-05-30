Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at $182,101,383.70. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,041 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

