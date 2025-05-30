Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

