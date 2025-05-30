Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

