Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.76 Million Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.48% of Upland Software worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

