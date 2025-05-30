Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.77 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $161.63. The company has a market capitalization of $897.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

