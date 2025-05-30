Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.77 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $786.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

