Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The company had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

