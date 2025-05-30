Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Metallus worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Metallus alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Stock Up 2.0%

MTUS stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.03 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Profile

(Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.