Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 310.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 578,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 926,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 659,811 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.09 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.