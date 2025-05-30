Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

