Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.92 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.