Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 312,900 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 2.3%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

