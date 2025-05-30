Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

