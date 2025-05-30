Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGIH opened at $50.70 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

