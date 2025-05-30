Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.9%

GASS opened at $5.89 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $217.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million.

About StealthGas

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.