Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Up 1.5%

GHC opened at $942.85 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $936.85 and its 200 day moving average is $927.47.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.05%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

