Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Coastal Financial worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $276,640.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

