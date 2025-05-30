Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 14,200 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $218,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,398 shares of company stock worth $5,898,979 over the last three months. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VERX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.50, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

