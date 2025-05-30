Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,100 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

PLRX stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.