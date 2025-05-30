Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,900 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 38,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.76 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

