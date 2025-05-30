Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,400 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ennis by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $487.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $172,439.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,766.78. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

