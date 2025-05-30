Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 38,600 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,675 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 301,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.